AP Top U.S. News at 9:00 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 12:00 am 09/30/2018 12:00am
Kavanaugh case unfolds as DeVos readies sexual assault rule

Las Vegas pauses but looks ahead a year after mass shooting

California governor signs tough net neutrality bill

As immigrants flow across US border, American guns go south

3 dead after car explosion; perpetrator ‘probably killed’

California is 1st state to require women on corporate boards

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

AP Explains: Where things stand in Vegas shooting aftermath

Mississippi city mourns 2 police officers killed in shooting

Lawyer, 99, will retire ‘when they carry me out of here’

National News
