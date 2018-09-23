AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 12:00 am 09/23/2018 12:00am
As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won’t be enough

Many states’ governor’s races become proxy battle over Trump

Cosby sentencing reveals generational divide over his legacy

Florence the week after: Thousands brace for more flooding

Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time

What ignited many of California’s worst wildfires a mystery

Baltimore police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in shootout

3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US

Bill targets ‘Kushner loophole’ allowing false filings

Protests, pleas expected at hearing on Trump fuel rollback

