202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 2, 2018 12:00 am 09/02/2018 12:00am
Share

2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

The Latest: 4 missing after Colorado River boat collision

Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as ‘pawn’

AP Explains: Driven by climate change, fire reshapes US West

Arkansas race shows Democrats’ hope for red state wins

Archbishop asks pope to cancel conference on youth

Challenge for Congress: Consider Kavanaugh, keep lights on

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

Woman was pregnant; estranged husband sought in 3 killings

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500