AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 12:00 am 09/07/2018 12:00am
Immigrant families struggling with trauma of separation

Dallas officer in wrong apartment fatally shoots neighbor

The Latest: Unclear if words exchanged prior to shooting

Playmate’s suit bares details about affair with GOP donor

Obama issues scathing critique of Trump, ‘politics of fear’

Pipeline company found guilty in 2015 California oil spill

California slayings suspect yells ‘I am not guilty!’ to jury

Court boosts rights of students accused of sexual misconduct

Teacher strikes, unrest hit West Coast as unions flex muscle

Nike’s Kaepernick campaign signals change in shoe politics

National News
