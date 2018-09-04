AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 12:00 am 09/04/2018 12:00am
Potential 2020 Democrats seize on Kavanaugh Senate hearings

Former senator to replace McCain, at least until January

Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border

Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad

California man to stand trial for gay student’s slaying

In primary stunner, Pressley unseats incumbent Rep. Capuano

Court: Cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on streets

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

US accused of planning crackdown on pipeline protests

Slain grocery store manager’s family slams edited LAPD video

National News
