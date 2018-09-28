202
AP Top U.S. News at 9:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 12:00 am 09/28/2018 12:00am
‘Look at me’: Flake shifts after pair rips him on Kavanaugh

Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems

For Route 91 survivors, ‘Country Strong’ means community

Tesla faces a reckoning with CEO Elon Musk’s job in jeopardy

Decision looms for Chicago officer: to testify or not

After Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, does MeToo face a backlash?

Teens didn’t need Kavanaugh to know what they write endures

Jury: Jehovah’s Witnesses must pay $35M to abuse survivor

CBS subpoenaed by Manhattan district attorney on Moonves

Supreme Court Justice Kagan on how split court can function

