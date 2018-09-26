AP Top U.S. News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 12:00 am 09/26/2018 12:00am
Some black Americans see racial comeuppance in Cosby saga

Texas executes man in the torture, drowning of ex-roommate

Man with long immigration record is charged with killings

Kavanaugh facing prosecutor said to be unbound by politics

Cracked $2 billion transit hub tarnishes San Francisco’s rep

Congress seeks species law changes after grizzly hunt barred

AP: No widespread changes in gun laws after recent shootings

APNewsBreak: 80,000 people died of flu last winter in US

Included in House FAA bill: Minimum size for airline seats

Witnesses at officer murder trial portray teen as dangerous

