AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 12:00 am 09/03/2018 12:00am
Trump’s rollback of pollution rules to hit coal country hard

New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival

US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan

Child killed by float in Colorado parade

Body of 1 person found after boats crash on Colorado River

2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

The Latest: Mother, boyfriend suspected in toddler killing

Will Joe run? Biden feels the push to take on Trump in 2020

Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning to Gulf Coast

