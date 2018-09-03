AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

Trump’s rollback of pollution rules to hit coal country hard New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan Child killed by float in Colorado parade Body…
Trump’s rollback of pollution rules to hit coal country hard
New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival
US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
Body of 1 person found after boats crash on Colorado River
2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot
Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms
The Latest: Mother, boyfriend suspected in toddler killing
Will Joe run? Biden feels the push to take on Trump in 2020
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning to Gulf Coast
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.