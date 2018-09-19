202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 12:00 am 09/19/2018 12:00am
Share

Frustration builds as Carolina residents wait to go home

Florence shows how storm coverage is politicized

Man opens fire at his Wisconsin office, 3 seriously hurt

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

The Latest: Smart won’t live in fear after kidnapper release

Women slain in Border Patrol case endured trying lives

Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa

Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-wrestlers over concussions

Jehovah’s Witnesses accused of mishandling abuse in Montana

Judge: US can’t deny passport over refusing to pick gender

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500