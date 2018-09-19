AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Frustration builds as Carolina residents wait to go home Florence shows how storm coverage is politicized Man opens fire at his Wisconsin office, 3 seriously hurt Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison…
Frustration builds as Carolina residents wait to go home
Florence shows how storm coverage is politicized
Man opens fire at his Wisconsin office, 3 seriously hurt
Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison
The Latest: Smart won’t live in fear after kidnapper release
Women slain in Border Patrol case endured trying lives
Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa
Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-wrestlers over concussions
Jehovah’s Witnesses accused of mishandling abuse in Montana
Judge: US can’t deny passport over refusing to pick gender
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.