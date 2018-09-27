AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT 09/27/2018 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

The Latest: Kavanaugh becomes flashpoint in governors’ races Kavanaugh confirmation spills into heated governor’s races 1 hearing, 2 witnesses, but vastly different takeaways Tears and raw fury: Kavanaugh hearing makes for riveting TV Voices: Americans…