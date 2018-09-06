AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

NY Times’ decision to publish anonymous column carries risks California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires State says seniors were abandoned during California wildfire Police trying to determine why gunman opened fire downtown Cruz biological…
NY Times’ decision to publish anonymous column carries risks
California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires
State says seniors were abandoned during California wildfire
Police trying to determine why gunman opened fire downtown
Cruz biological mother’s past a factor in school shooting
The Latest: Walker wins Delaware GOP House primary race
Major hotels giving panic buttons to staff nationwide
Immigrant charged in Iowa student’s death was known by alias
The Latest: Chicago officer avoids jail for media interviews
NYC prosecutor’s plan could wipe out 20,000 pot convictions
