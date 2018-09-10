202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 12:00 am 09/10/2018 12:00am
Florence strengthens to Category 4, takes aim at Carolinas

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial

Case against officer who killed neighbor to go to grand jury

The Latest: Lawyers say affidavit contradicts other accounts

The other New Hampshire primary: State races on tap Tuesday

Serena Williams’ treatment resonates among black women

Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Hawaii with wind, rain

California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045

Discovery of dog saves Oregon man from sex-crime conviction

Parents, Frat leaders launch national anti-hazing effort

