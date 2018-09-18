AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 12:00 am 09/18/2018 12:00am
North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The Latest: 2 dead after van is swept away in S. Carolina

US-China trade war could soon pose a serious economic threat

Lawsuit filed against gas company after Massachusetts blasts

Slaying of star golfer from Spain shocks Iowa college town

Elizabeth Smart: Accomplice in kidnapping remains a danger

Chicago cops reluctantly testify against 1 of their own

McDonald’s workers across US protest against sex harassment

California jury: Career criminal guilty of killing 2 teens

Trump rolls back pollution rules for drilling on US lands

Topics:
National News
