202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 12:00 am 09/09/2018 12:00am
Share

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

The Latest: North Carolina campus in voluntary evacuation

Strengthening Hurricane Florence takes aim at US Southeast

CBS’ Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges

The Latest: Miss New York named 2019 Miss America

Flight 93 chime tower an ‘everlasting concert by our heroes’

Doctors explore lifting barriers to living organ donation

For black women at church, it’s more than the Aretha eulogy

Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals

Texas officer arrested on manslaughter charge in man’s death

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500