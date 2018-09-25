202
AP Top U.S. News at 9:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 12:00 am 09/25/2018 12:00am
Florence: an unwelcome visitor who refuses to leave

The Latest: Cosby accusers say he got what he deserved

Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault

Texas man accused of series of California homeless beatings

No jail time in assault case spurs push to oust Alaska judge

Quotes, reaction to Cosby’s sentence of 3-10 years in prison

The incriminating statement by Cosby referred to by judge

Chinese man accused of spying, helping recruit US engineers

US judge repeats Trump vulgarity during immigration hearing

Crack in beam shuts down San Francisco’s new $2B terminal

