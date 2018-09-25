AP Top U.S. News at 9:46 p.m. EDT

Florence: an unwelcome visitor who refuses to leave The Latest: Cosby accusers say he got what he deserved Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault Texas man accused of…
Florence: an unwelcome visitor who refuses to leave
The Latest: Cosby accusers say he got what he deserved
Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault
Texas man accused of series of California homeless beatings
No jail time in assault case spurs push to oust Alaska judge
Quotes, reaction to Cosby’s sentence of 3-10 years in prison
The incriminating statement by Cosby referred to by judge
Chinese man accused of spying, helping recruit US engineers
US judge repeats Trump vulgarity during immigration hearing
Crack in beam shuts down San Francisco’s new $2B terminal
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.