AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 12:00 am 09/24/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Prosecutor wants 5 to 10 years for Cosby

Cosby prosecutor asks for 5 to 10 years in prison

10 days after Hurricane Florence, fresh chaos in S. Carolina

Judge appears likely to toss Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit

Dallas police officer who shot neighbor fired by department

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company

California urges Trump to drop plan for weaker fuel standard

Judge restores protections for grizzly bears, blocking hunts

Newly released records show lead-up to parking lot shooting

Man, 74, found alive after 5 days inside fire-gutted complex

