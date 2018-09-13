202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 12:00 am 09/13/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Teen killed when exploded chimney falls on car

The Latest: Florence downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane

‘Threat becomes reality’: Florence begins days of rain, wind

Cuomo defeats Nixon in NY gubernatorial primary

James wins Democratic primary for NY attorney general

‘It looked like Armageddon:’ Deadly gas blasts destroy homes

Smart outraged by planned release of 1 of her kidnappers

Gunman kills ex-wife, 4 others and himself in California

Obama tells voters sitting on sidelines in 2018 ‘dangerous’

Federal court rules against DeVos in for-profit fraud case

