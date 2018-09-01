202
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 3:30 am 09/01/2018 03:30am
Share
Demonstrators shout during a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of "various nationalities" in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Meghan McCain mourning her father, Sen. John McCain; protests in Germany and North Carolina; and a costumed participant at a baroque festival in Germany.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 25-31, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500