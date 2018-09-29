Amite woman pleads guilty in case of relative held captive

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an Amite woman has pleaded guilty in a case in which a woman relative was held captive — sometimes in a makeshift cage. NOLA.com / Times-Picayune…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an Amite woman has pleaded guilty in a case in which a woman relative was held captive — sometimes in a makeshift cage.

NOLA.com / Times-Picayune reports the attorney’s office said in a news release Friday that Bridget Lambert entered a plea on Thursday on a count of forced labor conspiracy.

She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison when she’s sentenced on December 20.

The federal case involved horrific accusations of abuse against the 22-year-old autistic woman who was kept captive for nearly a year.

Lambert admitted conspiring with other family members between August 2015 to June 2016 to use force and the threat of force to make the young woman work for them.

Authorities say Lambert admitted to one time holding the woman’s arms so someone else could burn her with a cigarette lighter.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.