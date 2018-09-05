202
Home » National News » Alabama trooper shoots, kills…

Alabama trooper shoots, kills driver after car chase

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 6:31 am 09/05/2018 06:31am
Share

MORRIS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama state trooper fatally shot a man after a car chase.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Lt. Jon Riley tells news outlets that a trooper tried to pull over a man for aggravated speeding and reckless driving around midnight Tuesday.

A chase ensued, starting in Gardendale and ending on a dead-end road in Morris. Riley says that shots were fired when the trooper tried to take the man into custody, and the motorist was struck.

It’s unclear whether the driver had or fired a weapon. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, or what exactly preceded the shooting. No names have been released.

The scene was still active around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Riley says the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will investigate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500