8 people, including 4 in US illegally, die in Arizona crash

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say eight people, including four immigrants in the U.S. illegally, were killed in a head-on collision on an Arizona highway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred…

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say eight people, including four immigrants in the U.S. illegally, were killed in a head-on collision on an Arizona highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred late Wednesday when a vehicle struck an SUV carrying nine people on State Route 79 near Florence, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Investigators don’t know the cause of the crash.

Officials say the SUV’s driver and front-seat passenger were U.S. citizens, but seven others in the vehicle were immigrants in the country illegally.

The driver, front-seat passenger and four immigrants in the SUV were killed. Three other immigrants in the SUV were taken to hospitals.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the other vehicle also were killed.

___

This story has been corrected to show that eight people died in the crash, including four immigrants in the country illegally.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.