63-year-old hiker missing in Kings Canyon park in California

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 7:18 pm 09/30/2018 07:18pm
This undated photo released by the National Park Service shows missing hiker Diane Salmon, from Lafayette, Calif. Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old hiker missing for two days in a rugged area of California's Kings Canyon National Park. The park service says Salmon was last seen Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, while hiking with two family members on the Bishop Pass Trail in Dusy Basin, at an elevation of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters). (National Park Service via AP)

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old hiker missing for two days in a rugged area of Kings Canyon National Park in California.

The National Park Service says Diane Salmon was last seen Friday while hiking with two family members on the Bishop Pass Trail in Dusy Basin, at an elevation of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters).

Officials said Sunday that nearly two dozen searchers are combing the area ahead of expected bad weather. Incident Commander Tom Parrack says the search will continue until it’s determined to be unsafe for rescue teams.

Salmon, from Lafayette, California, was wearing a tan down-fill jacket with stripes and black ski pants. She was carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag.

