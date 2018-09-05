202
Home » National News » Police: Man arrested in…

Police: Man arrested in death of Detroit girl shot in head

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 3:21 pm 09/14/2018 03:21pm
Share
Police gather at a Detroit home where a man was shot and killed early Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, by police during the execution of a search warrant in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl. (Leonard Fleming /Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A 5-year-old Detroit girl was fatally shot in the head while in bed with her mother, who was shot at least 16 times during an attack that may have resulted from a rift between the woman and her relatives, police said Friday.

Police burst into a different home looking for suspects a few hours after the Thursday night shooting and fatally shot a man who confronted them with an assault-style weapon, said police Chief James Craig.

Another man, believed to be the gunman in the shooting of the girl and her mother, was arrested around noon Friday.

Craig defended the police shooting of the man, saying: “When an individual is armed with this weapon, and this weapon is pointed in the direction of a police officer, clearly that officer believes he’s facing an imminent threat.”

The girl’s mother was being treated for multiple wounds at an area hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known. The names of the victims and the suspect haven’t been released.

The chief said the violent chain of events began Thursday night on Detroit’s west side. Craig said a lone gunman entered the woman’s bedroom and opened fire as she lay in bed. The woman’s daughter was shot in the head and died at a hospital.

Asked about a motive, Craig said there was an “ongoing family dispute” between the woman and her sisters.

“Some witnesses said there was a loud argument between sisters” earlier Thursday, he said. “It’s well known they’ve had problems in the past.”

“This is tragic,” police Commander Elaine Bryant said. “The child is an innocent victim and we don’t know why this child was targeted in this manner.”

McKayla Coleman, 19, said she was asleep when police “busted in the house” and shot the man.

“All I heard was a big boom,” she said.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500