202
Home » National News » 277-foot-long super yacht docks…

277-foot-long super yacht docks in Portland Harbor

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 10:52 am 09/07/2018 10:52am
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The largest single-mast sailing yacht ever built is now docked in Portland, towering over the other boats.

The M5 measures about 277-feet-long (84 meters) and has a mast extending 54 feet (16 meters). The Portland Press Herald reports the massive watercraft arrived Monday from Newport, Rhode Island.

“Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors” Publisher John Hanson says the people who own yachts like the M5 “have large egos and it takes a very large yacht to carry them.”

The M5 was originally commissioned by Avis CEO Joseph Vittoria.

The vessel has a master bedroom suite on its main deck and six cabins that sleep up to 12 people. Running the boat requires a crew of more than a dozen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500