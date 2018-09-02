202
Woman had 5 drinks before son, 2, found in hot car, dies

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 3:37 pm 09/06/2018 03:37pm
This photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Muncie, Ind., shows Britni Nicole Wihebrink, who is being held on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent after authorities say her son died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked outside his home Wednesday night, Sept. 5, 2018, during hot weather in Daleville, Ind. (Delaware County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman whose son died after being found in a hot car had at least five drinks before taking a nap several hours earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Britni Nicole Wihebrink, 28, of Daleville told an investigator she woke up with a hangover, began drinking about 11 a.m. Wednesday and had two wine coolers and three or four bourbon drinks — and possibly more drinks — before taking a nap about 1 or 2 p.m., a probable cause affidavit said.

Her son, 2-year-old Jaxon Stults, was found “very hot and stiff” on the rear floorboard of her car about 6:30 p.m., and the boy was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, the affidavit said.

Wihebrink is being held without bond on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent. Court records don’t list her lawyer.

An autopsy was planned Thursday. Delaware County deputy coroner Zach Crouch told The Star Press the death likely was heat-related.

The National Weather Service said high temperatures topped 90 Wednesday in the Daleville area about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

