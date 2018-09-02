202
2 teens shot to death in Chicago after argument near school

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 1:30 am 09/27/2018 01:30am
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two teenagers were shot to death three blocks from Chicago police headquarters after an argument outside a South Side alternative high school led to gunfire.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday the argument began outside Youth Connection Charter School. The victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, ran in the direction of a train line and Guaranteed Rate Field, the ballpark where the Chicago White Sox play, as the shooters fired at them.

Johnson says investigators are trying to determine what sparked the argument. He says the assailants, possibly as many as three, fled the scene in an SUV.

No one was in custody late Wednesday, but Johnson says detectives have a “very good eyewitness.” Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video.

