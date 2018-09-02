2 small earthquakes rattle parts of north-central Oklahoma

PERRY, Okla. (AP) — Two earthquakes recorded within less than one minute of each other have rattled an area of northern Oklahoma. The U.S. Geological Survey says each of the earthquakes was recorded Tuesday about…

PERRY, Okla. (AP) — Two earthquakes recorded within less than one minute of each other have rattled an area of northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says each of the earthquakes was recorded Tuesday about 16 miles (27 kilometers) west-southwest of Perry.

Geologists say a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that was recorded at 11:11 a.m. was preceded by a 2.7 magnitude temblor in the same area about 30 seconds earlier. The earthquakes were recorded at a depth of about 2 miles (3 kilometers).

No injuries or damages were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.

