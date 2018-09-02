202
2 seasoned Florida pilots killed in South Carolina jet crash

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 2:37 pm 09/28/2018 02:37pm
Emergency personnel responding after an aircraft crashed onto Airport Road in Greenville, S.C. The mid-sized jet that tried to land at a South Carolina airport and ran off the runway and split in two, killing the two pilots on board and injuring two passengers. Witnesses say the plane appeared to land without a problem until it overshot the runway and went down a steep embankment. (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the two pilots killed when their mid-sized jet ran off a runway and split in two at a South Carolina airport were seasoned pilots.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Boggs said the Dassault Falcon that crashed Thursday at the Downtown Greenville Airport had a voice recorder, but he will need to examine the wreckage for a data recorder.

The 10-passenger jet broke in two after overshooting the runway. Authorities say two people on the plane were injured and are in serious condition.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pilots as 49-year-old John Caswell of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and 66-year-old Stephen Fox of Indian Rocks, Florida.

Boggs said at a news conference the plane took off from Tampa, Florida, and the weather was clear.

Topics:
National News
