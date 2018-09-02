202
2 more weeks for whitewater rafting at Breaks park this year

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 5:08 am 09/17/2018 05:08am
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to expand whitewater rafting season at Breaks Interstate Park this year.

McConnell said in a statement that the agency agreed to extend rafting season by two weeks this fall as part of a study to determine whether it will allow additional water releases in the future.

The Corps typically releases water from John W. Flannagan Dam & Reservoir onto the Russell Fork River during four weekends in October, creating ideal conditions for whitewater rafting.

McConnell requested the study in June in an effort to increase tourism opportunities in the area and boost the economy. The park is located in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia.

