202
Home » National News » 2 men drown trying…

2 men drown trying to rescue swimmer later saved by police

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 7:07 am 09/17/2018 07:07am
Share

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two swimmers drowned in New Jersey while trying to rescue another man who was later saved by police.

The men were all swimming in the Thornes Creek in Hazlet when one of them started yelling for help around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The two other men went to help the one who was struggling, but they soon went under and didn’t surface.

Police soon found the first swimmer near the water’s edge. He was taken to a hospital.

The bodies of the two other swimmers were found later Sunday.

Authorities have not said whether the men knew one another.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500