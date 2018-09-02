2 bodies found after woman sees blood dripping from ceiling

202
By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 9:27 am 09/04/2018 09:27am
MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — A neighbor’s call to police after noticing blood dripping from the ceiling of a South Florida apartment led to a grim discovery in the upstairs unit.

Margate police Lt. Joseph Galaska told news outlets Monday that 84-year-old Nicholas Mantzouranis killed his 66-year-old wife Sally Mantzouranis before turning the gun on himself.

Galaska said the tenant told a maintenance worker about the red substance seeping from the ceiling Sunday afternoon. Paramedics and police were called to the apartment to perform a wellness check. When no one answered the door, they removed it and found the bodies inside. A pistol was next to Nicholas Mantzouranis.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

