202
Home » National News » 1 killed, 4 wounded…

1 killed, 4 wounded in Southern California shooting

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 4:24 pm 09/24/2018 04:24pm
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say one person has died in a weekend shooting that also left four others wounded.

Bakersfield police say in a statement that officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found that the people had been shot in a residential neighborhood of the city north of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Brian Holcombe says a 20-year-old man later died. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries. Three others suffered wounds that are not life-threatening.

Officials have not released any information about suspects, but investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500