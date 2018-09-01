202
1 injured after DEA plane crashes in suburban Houston

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 10:47 pm 09/19/2018 10:47pm
Investigators look at a small plane that crashed just west of Highway 6, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Sugar Land, Texas. Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on the street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday while trying to land at the nearby airport in Sugar Land. The FAA says the pilot reported engine problems just before the accident.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the plane hit some power lines before colliding with two vehicles.

Nehls says three DEA employees were on the plane and one suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He says the people in the vehicles hit by the plane suffered “bumps and bruises.”

A DEA spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

National News
