202
Home » National News » Year for supervisor who…

Year for supervisor who ordered guards to hog-tie juveniles

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 1:09 pm 08/02/2018 01:09pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former supervisor at a South Carolina facility for young offenders has been sentenced to a year in prison for ordering guards to hog-tie two juveniles because they had been making too much noise.

Nicole Jenice Samples, 36, was sentenced on Wednesday, according to federal court records. Last year, she pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of civil rights and had faced up to two decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

According to prosecutors, Samples was working at the Department of Juvenile Justice’s main prison in Columbia last year when the juveniles began making noise. As punishment, officials said that she ordered two subordinates to tie their arms to their legs and leave them on their stomachs for two hours, causing them severe pain.

Hog-tying is specifically prohibited under agency policy, according to authorities, and parts of the incident were captured on a surveillance camera at the institution. Prosecutors said Samples later ordered her subordinates to lie on reports related to the punishments.

___

Reach Kinnard at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Read her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500