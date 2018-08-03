202
Wounded Colorado Springs officer still in critical condition

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 1:51 pm 08/03/2018 01:51pm
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Duzel was wounded after responding with other officers to a report of shots fired east of downtown early Thursday. He says they found an armed suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and that family and friends are by his side in a Colorado Springs hospital.

He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.

Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The Gazette reports Al Khammasi spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer yet.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

