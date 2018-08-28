202
Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 yearly; US ranks high

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 11:08 am 08/28/2018 11:08am
FILE - In this July 20, 2014 file photo, guns are displayed for sale by an arms seller east of Colorado Springs, Colo. The U.S. is among wealthy countries where suicides by gun outnumber gun killings, according to a study of 1990-2016 data, released on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A new study finds gun deaths worldwide total about 250,000 yearly. And the United States is among just six countries that make up half of those fatalities.

The findings are from an analysis of global data from 1990 to 2016.

Two-thirds of the gun deaths in 2016 were homicides, although the U.S. is among wealthy countries where suicides by gun outnumber gun killings.

The U.S. had the second-highest suicide rate in 2016, but ranked 20th in overall gun death rates.

Gun deaths worldwide increased over the 20-year study, but the rate was mostly unchanged.

Results appear Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
