202
Home » National News » Woman finds Tennessee man's…

Woman finds Tennessee man’s engagement ring on Florida beach

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 11:52 am 08/07/2018 11:52am
Share

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Tennessee man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend on a Florida beach almost failed when he lost the ring in the Gulf of Mexico.

For 45 minutes last Friday, Taylor Farrar of Sevierville, Tennessee, and his friends frantically searched for the plastic bag that held the ring, a bank card and a driver’s license. The News Herald reports it washed up under the feet of Sandy Osborn who was visiting Panama City Beach from Florence, Alabama.

Osborn held onto the bag and happily handed it over when Farrar’s friends asked if she’d seen it.

Farrar says he appreciates Osborn’s honesty. He immediately proposed to girlfriend Cassandra Arn, who said yes.

Osborn says she cried during the proposal. And Arn invited her to the wedding.

___

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500