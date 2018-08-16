202
Woman accused of faking own kidnapping, sending ransom notes

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 10:36 am 08/16/2018 10:36am
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been accused of staging her own kidnapping and sending her father fake ransom notes demanding $400.

News outlets report 19-year-old Abbygail Farley’s father had reported her missing. Court documents say he received text messages Tuesday from her phone and another number saying she was abducted.

Corbin police say Farley was pretending to be an abductor and demanded the cash. Farley’s father was told where to leave the money, and police and the FBI helped him drop it off.

Police Lt. Coy Wilson tells WYMT-TV authorities discovered Farley used a texting app to send the notes. They pinged her phone and found her inside an apartment.

Farley was charged with offenses including falsely reporting an incident and theft by extortion. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

This story corrects to "woman" in paragraph 1.

