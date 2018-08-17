202
Weapons found after WWII enthusiast stopped at LA airport

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 1:52 pm 08/17/2018 01:52pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two guns were found inside a pickup truck after a driver was stopped at a checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, but police say the man was released without charges.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon says the driver was stopped around 8:30 a.m. Friday along a main entry road to the airport, which remained closed for about an hour.

He says officers searched the vehicle and found two firearms, including a rifle, and what initially appeared to be several hand grenades.

The driver told police he was a World War II enthusiast and the grenades were inert and filled with silicone.

Pedregon says the man legally owned the two guns. The weapons were returned to him.

Airport officials say no flights were disrupted.

Topics:
National News
