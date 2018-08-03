202
Wandering toddler leads police to 2 dead adults in Alabama

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a wandering toddler led police to two dead bodies.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams tells AL.com that police responding to a report of a child alone on the street found a toddler wearing bloodstained clothes Thursday. The child was uninjured and led officers to a home where an adult male and an adult female were found dead.

Williams says the child’s relationship to the adults is currently unknown.

Their deaths have been classified as homicides. Identities have been withheld pending notification of family.

Police are investigating.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

