202
Home » National News » Video shows crash of…

Video shows crash of police helicopter in Arkansas

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 2:26 pm 08/22/2018 02:26pm
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released video showing the crash of a police helicopter in Arkansas that left one person injured.

The video posted Tuesday on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page shows the Bell TH-67 on a platform at a police training facility with its rotors turning. The chopper and the platform start to move as the helicopter pitches and fails to gain altitude.

A man then comes out of a building, seeming to signal the pilot to land, as the helicopter’s skid catches the edge of the platform and the craft rolls. The rotor touched the ground and broke apart.

Retired officer William Denio was injured in the Aug. 16 crash.

Police had said a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500