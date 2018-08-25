202
Home » National News » US cuts aid to…

US cuts aid to Palestinians, cites policy differences

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 1:04 am 08/25/2018 01:04am
Share
FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, refugee school girls fly kites during the "Kites of Dignity" event at the UNRWA Rimal Girls Preparatory school in Gaza City. The Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza, according to U.S. officials and congressional aides. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza.

The department notified Congress of the decision Friday in a brief, three-paragraph notice sent first to lawmakers and then to reporters. It said the administration will redirect the money to “high priority projects elsewhere.”

One main issue the U.S. has had with support for the Palestinian Authority had been its stipends paid to the families of Palestinians killed, injured or jailed for attacks on Israel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500