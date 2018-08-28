202
US calls Middle Eastern nations to step up Palestinian aid

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 11:58 am 08/28/2018 11:58am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is calling on Middle Eastern nations to increase aid to Palestinian refugees.

The Trump administration slashed funding for the U.N. agency aiding Palestinian refugees earlier this year.

Nikki Haley said the U.S. cannot be faulted for cutting funding when countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait don’t give more to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which provides services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan and Lebanon.

Haley spoke Tuesday at a conference in Washington hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The Trump administration in January cut some $65 million dollars in money for Palestinian refugees, demanding that the U.N. agency responsible for the programs undertake a “fundamental re-examination.”

Government News National News White House World News
