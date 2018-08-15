202
Home » National News » US border inspector is…

US border inspector is accused of choking a traveler

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 8:56 pm 08/15/2018 08:56pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. border inspector has been indicted on charges of choking a traveler.

The U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego says 70-year-old Customs and Border Protection Officer Harvey Booker is accused of strangling the traveler July 8 at the San Ysidro border crossing, the nation’s busiest. Booker was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

The officer is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office said the traveler — identified only by his initials M.N. — was injured in the attack.

It is unclear if Booker has an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500