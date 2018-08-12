Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE-ONE YEAR LATER-RALLY-THE LATEST The Latest: 1 arrest made in DC in Charlottesville protests CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The police chief in Washington, D.C., says only one person was arrested after a chaotic day of…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The police chief in Washington, D.C., says only one person was arrested after a chaotic day of protests and counterprotests centered around a white nationalist rally in front of the White House.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser hailed the police department’s performance Sunday, saying it was “successful in allowing the First Amendment activities to happen while maintaining peace.”

There were several tense moments, with police essentially shielding the 20 or so white nationalist demonstrators from several thousand enraged counterprotesters on the anniversary of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Police Chief Peter Newsham called it “a well-executed plan to safeguard people and property while allowing citizens to express their First Amendment rights.”

Police also had a tense standoff with about 150 masked antifa protesters who marched through the area blocking traffic after the white nationalists left.

TRUMP-OMAROSA-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House blasts Omarosa for recording talks

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The White House is blasting former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman for secretly recording a conversation with chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the “very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security.”

And she says Manigault Newman’s decision to share the recording during a Sunday television appearance to promote her new book “further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.”

Manigault Newman says the recording is one of a number she made in order to protect herself in a West Wing riven by infighting.

The Associated Press has independently listened to the recording of the conversation.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest.

Lynne Tolmachoff of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday the Holy Fire is 41 percent contained.

Tolmachoff says temperatures that have declined from triple digits to the 80s and 90s are helping firefighters advance on the blaze.

The Holy Fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it began last Monday — has destroyed 16 structures.

It is one of nearly 20 blazes burning across California.

The state is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into forests.

KOREAS-SUMMIT

Rival Koreas start talks meant to set up leaders’ summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior officials from the rival Koreas are meeting to set a date and venue for a third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The talks Monday are happening at a North Korea-controlled building in the border village of Panmunjom.

The two leaders first met in April in a highly publicized summit and then again in May for more informal talks. They agreed at the time to meet in the fall in Pyongyang.

The delegations Monday are made up of senior officials handling inter-Korean issues for both countries.

The meeting comes amid a growing standoff on North Korean denuclearization that has followed Kim’s summit with President Donald Trump in June in Singapore.

CHINA-PRESIDENT UNDER PRESSURE

China’s Xi beset by economic, political challenges

BEIJING (AP) — As China’s leaders gather for their annual Yellow Sea retreat, the country’s political waters are looking choppy.

Chinese President and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is beset by economic, foreign policy and domestic political challenges just months after clearing his way to rule for as long as he wants.

Mounting criticism of his administration’s policies has exposed the risks of amassing so much power: He’s made himself a natural target for blame.

Of greatest concern to many is the trade war with the U.S. that threatens higher tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese exports. Critics say they’ve yet to see a coherent strategy from Beijing, which instead seems to be opting for defiance and retaliatory measures of its own.

TRUMP-SHINE

From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — For years, he dutifully carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nickname “the Butler” at Fox News.

Now Bill Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump.

The former news executive was formally brought into the White House last month as deputy chief of staff for communications, but he has yet to move into a permanent office or bring on his own staff. However, he is already putting his mark on the West Wing.

That includes improving the production quality of White House events and trying to shape the message of an administration whose communication strategy has always seemed haphazardly dictated by tweet.

STOLEN AIRPLANE

Airplane theft shows potential dangers from airline workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The theft of an empty turboprop plane by an airline worker at Sea-Tac International Airport who performed dangerous loops before crashing into a remote island in Puget Sound illustrated what aviation experts have long known: One of the biggest potential perils for commercial air travel is airline or airport employees causing mayhem.

Investigators are piecing together how the airline ground agent working his regular shift stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off Friday night from Sea-Tac and fatally crashed into the a small island after being chased by military jets that were quickly scrambled.

Officials said Saturday that the man was a 3.5-year Horizon employee and had clearance to be among aircraft, but that to their knowledge, he wasn’t a licensed pilot.

ELLISON-ABUSE

Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An ex-girlfriend of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison has accused the Minnesota Democrat of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison says it never happened.

The allegations surfaced Saturday night from Karen Monahan after her son alleged in a Facebook post that he had seen messages from Ellison threatening her and video of the congressman screaming obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet. Monahan said via Twitter that what her son posted was “true.”

The Minneapolis woman did not respond to a request from The Associated Press asking for copies of the video or text messages. Ellison says the video does not exist and denies behaving that way.

The allegations come days before Democratic voters choose between Ellison and other candidates in a Tuesday primary for attorney general.

ENDANGERED ORCA

Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.

The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35’s calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.

She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.

Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.

AP-GLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Koepka tops Scott, Woods to win PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brooks Koepka has won his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalized Adam Scott.

The U.S. Open champion closed with a 4-under 66 to reach 16 under for the tournament. That left Koepka three shots clear of Scott and two ahead of Woods, whose Sunday charge electrified the packed grounds of Bellerive Country Club as if it was a decade ago.

Woods capped a 6-under 64 with a long birdie putt at the 18th, pumping his fist as if he had won. It was the four-time PGA champion’s lowest final round in a major.

Meanwhile, the unflappable Koepka became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. The others are Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

