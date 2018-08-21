Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST The Latest: Lawyer: Cohen has info for special counsel NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” says his client has knowledge on certain subjects…

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer: Cohen has info for special counsel

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” says his client has knowledge on certain subjects that “should be of interest” to special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur), who’s investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawyer Lanny Davis told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that Michael Cohen is “more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows.”

Davis’ comments came after Cohen pleaded guilty earlier Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Davis told Maddow that from this point on, the public is going to see a “liberated Michael Cohen speaking truth to power.”

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump avoids mention of Manafort, Cohen at rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

The closest reference on Tuesday night came when he slammed the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference as a “witch hunt” and asked: “Where is the collusion?”

Hours before the rally, Manafort was convicted in federal court in Virginia on eight counts of financial crimes. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to eight felonies, including breaking federal campaign finance law by arranging payments to two women who said they had sexual relationships with Trump before he became president.

Trump has denied the relationships.

Cohen says he made the payments at Trump’s direction.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Manafort found guilty of 8 financial crimes

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort, the political operative who once led Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign, has been found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president’s associates.

A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on.

The verdict Tuesday was part of a stunning one-two punch of bad news for the White House, coming as the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was pleading guilty in New York to campaign finance charges arising from hush money payments made to two women who say they had sexual relationships with Trump.

The jury returned the decision after deliberating four days on tax and bank fraud charges against Manafort.

__

AP-US-WYOMING-PRIMARY-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Cheney wins GOP nomination for US House

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Incumbent Liz Cheney has won the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

Cheney beat two other Republicans in Tuesday’s primary, Blake Stanley of Cheyenne and Rod Miller of Buford. Stanley and Miller both characterized themselves as blue-collar conservatives and ran low-key campaigns.

Cheney now seeks a second term against either of two candidates competing for the Democratic nomination, Laramie businessman Greg Hunter and Laramie attorney Travis Helm.

Cheney won over 60 percent of the vote to win her first term in 2016. She dominated a field of Republican candidates to win her party’s nomination earlier that year.

AP-US-MISSING-STUDENT-IOWA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Suspect worked at farm tied to Republican farmer

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The immigrant from Mexico charged in the kidnapping and murder of an Iowa college student worked at a dairy farm owned by the family of a prominent state Republican leader.

Yarrabee Farms said in a statement that Cristhian Bahena Rivera had worked at its farms for the last four years and was an employee in good standing. The company said it was shocked to hear that Rivera had been charged in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

Spokesman Dane Lang said Tuesday night that Yarrabee Farms is a “small family farm” owned by him and his father, Craig Lang, who has long been a prominent Iowa farmer and political figure.

Craig Lang previously served as president of the Iowa Farm Bureau and president of the Iowa Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public universities. In June, he lost a close GOP primary in the race for state agriculture secretary.

Rivera was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death.

VENEZUELA-EARTHQUAKE

Strong quake rocks Venezuela; buildings evacuated in capital

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday’s quake at 7.3 and said it had a depth of 76 miles (123 kilometers). Its epicenter was 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela.

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia’s capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes.

CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN-CORRUPTION INDICTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Indicted Rep. Hunter ousted from committee posts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says Rep. Duncan Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments after being indicted on charges alleging he misused more than $250,000 in campaign funds.

Ryan says in a statement Tuesday the charges against Hunter, a Republican, are “deeply serious.”

Federal prosecutors say Hunter and his wife used campaign funds to finance family trips and other expenses and then attempted to disguise the illegal spending in federal records.

Earlier this month, Hunter’s lawyer wrote to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, saying there was “politically motivated” pressure to wrap up the investigation.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said the charges were evidence of a “rampant culture of corruption” among Republicans in Washington.

She says Ryan should call on Hunter to resign and “affirm that no one is above the law.”

SOLDIER-TERRORISM CHARGES

APNewsBreak: Soldier to plead guilty in terrorism help case

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for a Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State group says his client will plead guilty.

Assistant Honolulu Federal Defender Alexander Silvert tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang has agreed to plead guilty but he won’t say which charges he’ll be pleading to.

Court documents say Kang allegedly provided undercover agents he believed were part of the Islamic State group with classified military information.

Court records show that Kang is scheduled to withdraw his not guilty plea on Thursday.

A plea agreement hasn’t been filed in court yet.

According to court documents, a confidential informant told authorities Kang watched videos depicting beheadings and other violence in his room every day.

He was arrested last year.

FACEBOOK-INVESTIGATION

Facebook says takes down Russian-, Iranian-linked accounts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it has removed more than 650 pages groups and accounts linked to Russia and Iran ahead of the midterm elections in the United States.

The social network said it found no links between the activity that originated in Iran and that which it sourced to Russia.

But it said the two used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing.

JET-BLOWN TIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fans say they prayed for rapper on troubled jet

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Fans of rapper Post Malone say they drove to an upstate New York airport as soon as they heard his private jet had blown two tires on takeoff from a small New Jersey airport and would be making an emergency landing there.

Teenager Dom Henry says he was “praying” for the rapper’s safety and was hoping to see him.

Anthony DeStefano and his nephew watched the jet from a nearby hill. DeStefano says he saw the plane descend and it appeared to be a normal landing. He says the landing was a “great job by the pilot.”

The jet had been headed to England and initially was diverted to Massachusetts. When it landed Post Malone thanked fans who prayed for him and dissed those who “wished death” on him on Twitter while he was in the air.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.