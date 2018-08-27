Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

US-MEXICO-TRADE-THE LATEST The Latest: Canadian official heading to US for trade talks WASHINGTON (AP) — Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is cutting short her diplomatic trip to Europe to head to Washington for trade talks…

US-MEXICO-TRADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Canadian official heading to US for trade talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is cutting short her diplomatic trip to Europe to head to Washington for trade talks with the United States.

Freeland will fly to Washington on Tuesday after the Trump administration and Mexico said they have reached a preliminary accord to end the North American Free Trade Agreement and replace it.

The administration still needs to negotiate with the third partner in NAFTA, Canada, to become part of any new trade accord. Without Canada, America’s No. 2 trading partner, it’s unclear whether any new U.S. trade agreement with Mexico would be possible.

A spokesman for Freeland says Canada will only sign a new trade deal that is good for Canada.

TRUMP-MCCAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says ‘we appreciate everything’ McCain did

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has broken his silence on John McCain, saying he appreciates everything the late senator has done for the country.

It was Trump’s first public comment about McCain since the Arizona senator’s death Saturday from brain cancer.

Trump spoke Monday evening at a White House dinner for evangelical leaders.

The president offered prayers and condolences to those slain in a Jacksonville, Florida, shooting, before pivoting to McCain, a critic with whom he has feuded.

Says Trump: “Our hearts and prayers are going to the family of Sen. John McCain. We appreciate everything McCain has done for our country.”

The 81-year-old McCain served six terms in the Senate. He also served in the House and in the Navy, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and ran for president twice.

MALL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: EA CEO to cancel remaining qualifier tournaments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The CEO of EA says he will cancel the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after two people were fatally shot and 10 others injured at a “Madden NFL 19” tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a statement Monday evening Andrew Wilson said, “We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

Sheriff Mike Williams said 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore specifically targeted fellow gamers attending the tournament on Sunday before killing himself.

This story has been corrected to show that 10 were injured in the shooting, not 9.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN DETAINED

Prosecutors try to keep New Mexico compound suspects jailed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors seeking to keep five men and women jailed on child-abuse charges in northern New Mexico now say they seized a document entitled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack” at the filthy desert compound where the children and a dead boy were found.

In a court filing last Friday, prosecutors said the hand-written document had instructions for “The one-time terrorist” and mentioned an unnamed place called “the ideal attack site.”

The document was submitted as evidence but not made public.

Prosecutors are challenging a judge’s ruling that would release the adults.

The newly submitted documents did not make clear whether there was an alleged attack plan and no terrorism-related charges have been filed.

One defendant’s lawyer said Monday he had not received the new information from prosecutors and could not comment.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE

Pope’s alleged cover-up pivots on when, if sanctions imposed

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The archbishop of Washington has “categorically denied” ever being told that Pope Benedict XVI had sanctioned his predecessor for sexual misconduct, undercutting a key element of the bombshell allegation that the current pope covered up clergy abuse.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl issued a statement Monday after the Vatican’s former ambassador to the United States accused Pope Francis of effectively freeing ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from the sanctions in 2013 despite knowing of McCarrick’s sexual predations against seminarians.

Wuerl would have presumably known about the sanctions since McCarrick lived in his archdiocese.

The claims of the former Vatican ambassador, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, have thrown Francis’ papacy into crisis. His main allegation rests on what sanctions, if any, Benedict imposed and what, if anything, Francis did to alter them.

3D GUN-LAWSUIT

Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns

A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the government had reached with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed.

The states argued that online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik agreed Monday, saying the government’s actions “not only impact national security but have domestic repercussions as well.”

The State Department had reached the deal with the company after the agency removed the 3D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that are not allowed to be exported.

AP POLL-ABOLISHING ICE

AP-NORC Poll: Few Democrats favor liberal cry to abolish ICE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rallying cry from some liberals to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t a likely winner this election year. A new poll finds only a quarter of Democrats support eliminating the agency that carried out the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

But even as they don’t want to dismantle ICE, 57 percent of Democrats view the agency negatively, including nearly three-fourths of those who describe themselves as liberal.

That’s according to a poll released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Overall, opinions about ICE are divided along partisan lines. A majority of Democrats view the agency negatively. Republicans largely have favorable views of ICE.

A full one-third of Americans also say they’re too unfamiliar with the agency to form an opinion.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Twitter abuzz over ad featuring Serena Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is abuzz over an ad featuring Serena Williams.

Ending with the tag line, “It’s only crazy until you do it,” the spot for her shoe and clothing sponsor shows video of Williams as a young girl, practicing with her father, interspersed with clips of her playing as an adult at Grand Slam tournaments.

“I can’t say I remember that practice, actually, but I definitely remember a lot of those moments, a lot of that time,” Williams said. “It’s just a really special, special spot.”

The item had more than 4 million views by Monday evening, when Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

TROPICAL STORM LANE-HAWAII

Tropical Storm Lane damage assessment under way

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are assessing damage from Tropical Storm Lane, which dumped the third most rain from a tropical cyclone in the United States since 1950.

Hawaii County Civil Defense spokeswoman Kelly Wooten says it’s too early to quantify the extent of the damage, but it runs the gamut from flooded homes to washed-out roads.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe estimates about 200 people have reported some kind of damage.

County workers are being dispatched Monday to check-out damage, mostly on the east side of the Big Island.

Okabe says the storm hovered over the east side, causing the area to take the brunt of the heavy rains.

State. Sen Kai Kahele spent the weekend surveying flood damage at an elementary school. Six classrooms are displaced while crews clean up.

TV-JOHN GOODMAN-ROSEANNE

Goodman guessing he’s ‘mopey’ widower in ‘Roseanne’ spinoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Goodman is speculating that this fall’s “Roseanne” spinoff will mean curtains for the matriarch played by Roseanne Barr.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Goodman said he wasn’t sure how the new series, titled “The Conners,” will be structured.

But he guessed that his character will be “mopey and sad” because his wife has died.

Goodman played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original “Roseanne” and last season’s revival.

The network fired Barr after she posted a racist tweet, which she apologized for but has said was misinterpreted.

Goodman said he’s certain Barr isn’t a racist.

“The Conners” spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it.

A representative for Goodman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

