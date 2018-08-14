Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PRIMARY RDP-THE LATEST The Latest: Walz wins 3-way primary for Minnesota governor WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Walz has won a three-way primary for Minnesota governor. Walz leveraged his rural Minnesota connections and a…

PRIMARY RDP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Walz wins 3-way primary for Minnesota governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Walz has won a three-way primary for Minnesota governor.

Walz leveraged his rural Minnesota connections and a geographically balanced ticket to defeat state Rep. Erin Murphy and Attorney General Lori Swanson in Tuesday’s primary. Walz is leaving Congress after six terms representing southwestern Minnesota.

Walz’s outstate appeal and pedigree as a former teacher and a National Guard veteran had long made him a favorite among Democrats trying to hang on to the office as two-term Gov. Mark Dayton retires.

But he lost the party’s endorsement in June to Murphy and shook up his campaign soon afterward.

PENNSYLVANIA DIOCESES-SEX ABUSE INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Priest abuse report faults Cardinal Donald Wuerl

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse faults Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh, over his handling of abusive priests.

The report says Wuerl approved transfers for priests instead of removing them from ministry, oversaw inadequate church investigations and concealed information when priests were reported to law enforcement. The report also says he advised parishes not to publicly announce or acknowledge complaints, and offered financial support to priests who were accused and later resigned.

Wuerl, who leads the Washington archdiocese and is one of the highest-profile cardinals in the United States, disputes some of the allegations in the report.

He says in a statement Tuesday that he “acted with diligence, with concern for the victims and to prevent future acts of abuse.”

AP-EU-ITALY-HIGHWAY-COLLAPSE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Italy authorities raise bridge death toll to 26

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities from the region of Liguria have raised to 26 the number of dead in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.

The region’s updated the death toll late Tuesday on its Twitter feed, saying two more bodies had been extracted and one person had died in surgery. That brings to 15 the number of injured. The city of Genoa’s civil protection office confirmed the updated death toll.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte visited the city and called the collapse “a serious wound for Genoa, Liguria and Italy.”

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff in New Mexico says a woman arrested in a raid on a compound and charged with child abuse has been turned over to federal immigration authorities.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Jany Leveille was transferred Tuesday to custody of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The 35-year-old native of Haiti is the mother of six children taken into state custody in a raid this month on the ramshackle compound near the Colorado state line.

Leveille’s immigration status is unclear.

One of the four other adults arrested at the compound will not be released because an arrest warrant has been issued for him in Georgia.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ’ wah-HAJ’) is accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son in December. A young boy’s remains were found on the compound.

CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA-THE LATEST

The Latest: California pot officials hear litany of problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest legal marijuana market is struggling.

California cannabis regulators heard a long list of complaints and concerns Tuesday at a Los Angeles hearing, as the state considers changes to rules that govern the pot economy.

They include a flourishing illegal market that is undercutting licensed shops. A shaky supply chain that has customers looking at empty shelves. And testing that some say doesn’t go far enough to find mold and other potential health risks.

The state’s top marijuana regulator, Lori Ajax, said the state remains in a difficult transition period as it attempts to transform what was once a largely illegal market into a multibillion-dollar, regulated economy.

She says, “Unfortunately, there is confusion out there.”

California kicked off broad legal sales on Jan. 1.

PEOPLE-CHRIS PRATT

‘Not an easy time’ for Chris Pratt after Gunn firing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt says “it’s not an easy time” as he and the rest of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast look to the future of the hit superhero franchise after Disney fired writer-director James Gunn.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pratt says he stands behind social media posts saying he hopes Gunn can be reinstated for the next movie.

He says he was “shocked” by the news of Gunn’s firing and that it’s a “complicated situation” for the cast of the Marvel movies.

Gunn was fired last month as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape. He has apologized for the tweets, which were posted from 2008 to 2011.

KANSAS PRIMARY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democratic nominee launches attacks on Kobach

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic nominee for Kansas governor Laura Kelly is launching attacks against Republican opponent Kris Kobach now that Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded the GOP nomination to him.

Kelly said on Tuesday evening that Kansas families suffered under former Gov. Sam Brownback, who left office earlier this year for a position in President Donald Trump’s administration. The state senator form Topeka slammed Kobach for his pledge to return to what she called Brownback’s failed policies and Kobach’s extreme partisanship and self-promotion.

Kobach, currently the secretary of state, is promising to push for lower income and sales tax rates and tighter controls on local property taxes a year after bipartisan supermajorities in the state Legislature rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

Kelly said she would push for strong schools, good jobs, balanced budgets and steady leadership.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Closing arguments Wednesday in Manafort trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III made the announcement after Manafort rested his case without calling witnesses or presenting evidence.

Asked by Ellis whether he wished to testify in his defense, Manafort responded: “No, sir.” The decision came after a more than two-hour hearing that was closed from the public.

The judge has not given any explanation for the sealed proceeding, only noting that a transcript of it would become public after Manafort’s case concludes.

Prosecutors have spent more than two weeks presenting evidence they say shows how Manafort hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS. They also say he later defrauded banks.

MARYLAND-PLAYER DEATH REVIEW

Maryland parts ways with assistant coach after player death

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has parted ways with its strength and conditioning coach and has acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in the treatment of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on the practice field and subsequently died.

Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that Rick Court is no longer associated with the program. Evans added that a decision on the status of head coach DJ Durkin, who is on administrative leave, will come “as additional information comes forward.”

Evans says “mistakes were made” in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill.

Evans and university President Wallace Loh met with McNair’s parents on Tuesday to apologize.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.