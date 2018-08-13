Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-WAR STRATEGY Taliban offensive exposes fragile US hopes for Afghan peace WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Trump administration introduced its strategy for Afghanistan, the Taliban are asserting themselves on the battlefield even…

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-WAR STRATEGY

Taliban offensive exposes fragile US hopes for Afghan peace

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Trump administration introduced its strategy for Afghanistan, the Taliban are asserting themselves on the battlefield even as U.S. officials talk up hopes for peace. That’s raising questions about the viability of the American game plan for ending a war that began when some of the current U.S. troops were in diapers.

Fighting across the country has intensified in recent weeks despite brief cease-fires by government and Taliban forces earlier in the summer. An ongoing Taliban assault on Ghazni, a city south of Kabul, has demonstrated the militants’ ability to attack, if not hold, a strategic center.

Some wonder whether President Donald Trump can resist pulling the plug on the war. The U.S. is still spending $4 billion-plus a year just to keep Afghan forces afloat.

STOLEN AIRPLANE

Seattle airport reviewing security after plane theft

SEATTLE (AP) — After the spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee, authorities there are talking to counterparts around the country about how to prevent such insider security breaches.

Port of Seattle Commissioner Courtney Gregoire said Monday that what happened was “truly a one-in-a-million experience,” but “that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from it.”

She said the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s director and head of security have been talking with their counterparts elsewhere to assess procedures.

Calling himself “a broken guy,” a 29-year-old Horizon Airlines employee stole an empty Bombardier Q400 turboprop Friday night and flew loops and rolls before he was killed in a crash on a remote island outside Seattle.

Gregoire said that employees at the airport already undergo background checks and that the Port of Seattle had hired additional personnel even before the theft to do security screenings.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Firefighter killed battling California blaze

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter has been killed battling the largest record blaze in California history.

State fire officials say the firefighter died Monday at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco.

Details haven’t been released.

Six firefighters have now died in connection with a wave of massive wildfires that struck Northern California in the past weeks.

The deadliest wildfire, the Carr Fire, has left a total of eight people dead, including three firefighters.

Two firefighters have died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Mendocino Complex — actually twin fires being fought together — has burned for more than two weeks. The fire has burned nearly 150 homes and about 547 square miles (1,415 square kilometers) of brush and forest. That’s an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

POOR PEOPLE’S CAMPAIGN-GORE

Gore: Trump not yet as damaging to environment as he feared

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore says the Trump administration has made some dangerous changes to environmental policy, though so far it’s having less of an impact than he initially feared.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press in Greensboro, Gore cited the Paris Climate Accord as one example of the Trump administration failing to change environmental rules as quickly as it might want. While the United States withdrew from the accord, he says the first date that can become official is the day after the 2020 presidential election.

Should another president be elected, Gore says the U.S. could again be part of the accord with 30 days’ notice.

Gore is in North Carolina to speak on behalf of the Poor People’s Campaign, including an event Monday night in Greensboro.

PARKING DISPUTE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Family of shooting victim pleased with charge

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Family members of an unarmed black man who was shot and killed at a Florida convenience store say they are pleased the suspect was charged with manslaughter.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Drejka in the death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Drejka is white.

At a news conference later Monday, McGlockton’s father said he knows the court proceedings will be lengthy. He says it’s his hope that Drejka will be convicted and sentenced to a long prison term.

McGlockton’s girlfriend says Drejka confronted her as she sat in the couple’s car with two of their children because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. The girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Drejka was cursing at her. Video shows McGlockton then exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away.

SEVERE WEATHER-FLOODING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Rescuers search for possibly missing rafters

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Water rescue teams from Lehigh and Northampton counties have been dispatched Monday evening to the Lehigh River after officials say several rafters could be missing.

A rafting company had reported that they could not account for nearly 150 rafters.

The Morning Call reports that one official says it’s possible everyone is safe, but they must account for every rafter.

A county dispatcher says there are “conflicting reports” if there is anyone missing on the river near Slatington, Pennsylvania, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

TESLA

Musk says he’s talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he’s in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.

Musk says in a blog posted Monday that most of the funding would be in stock rather than debt. Investors who don’t want to stay with a private company would be paid $420 per share. Musk says he expects that one third of shareholders would sell.

Musk says he left a meeting with wealth fund officials July 31 with no question that the deal could be closed. That’s why he tweeted on Aug. 7 that funding had been secured. Musk wrote that since Aug. 7, the fund’s managing director has expressed support subject to due diligence.

IMMIGRATION-ABUSE CLAIMS

APNewsBreak: Probe says treatment of Latino teens not abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia investigators say they’ve found no evidence of abuse at a detention facility after immigrant teens described being strapped to chairs with their heads covered with bags.

The investigation found the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center does use restraint chairs on “out-of-control” residents considered a safety threat, but that doesn’t meet the legal threshold of abuse or neglect.

Regulators made several recommendations to improve conditions inside the facility.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the review in June, hours after The Associated Press published first-person accounts by children as young as 14 who said they were handcuffed, shackled and beaten. They also described being stripped of their clothes and locked in solitary confinement, sometimes strapped to chairs with mesh bags over their heads.

A federal civil-rights lawsuit against the facility will proceed.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-STRZOK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump asks if firing means end to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longtime FBI agent who was removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages has been fired by the agency.

The FBI began reviewing the employment of Peter Strzok (struhk) after the politically charged text messages were discovered last year.

President Donald Trump’s allies have seized on the texts, saying they show the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia is tainted by political bias.

Strzok’s lawyer is blaming political pressure over the text messages for Strzok’s firing last Friday. The FBI says Strzok was subject to the standard FBI review and disciplinary process.

Strzok has insisted that the texts didn’t reflect political bias and had not infected his work.

In a tweet Monday, Trump asked if Strzok’s firing means the investigation will now be dropped.

TRUMP-DEFENSE

Trump signs bill named for Sen. McCain, doesn’t mention him

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senator.

The measure Trump signed Monday at New York’s Fort Drum will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years.

The bill weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE. It allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump’s requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.

The measure also addresses child-on-child sexual assault at U.S. military bases worldwide. The issue was revealed this spring in an Associated Press investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.