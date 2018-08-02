Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-MILEAGE STANDARDS-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump administration proposes mileage rollback WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has proposed weakening Obama-era mileage standards designed to make cars more fuel-efficient. The administration also says it wants to…

TRUMP-MILEAGE STANDARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump administration proposes mileage rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has proposed weakening Obama-era mileage standards designed to make cars more fuel-efficient.

The administration also says it wants to revoke an authority granted California under the half-century-old Clean Air Act to set its own, tougher mileage standards.

The proposed rule could roil the auto industry and weaken one of the federal government’s chief weapons against climate change — regulating emissions from cars and other vehicles.

Opponents say the result will be dirtier air and more pollution-related illness and death.

The proposal itself estimates it could cost tens of thousands of jobs — auto workers who deal with making vehicles more fuel-efficient.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA-REMAINS

US: Remains from NKorea ‘consistent with being Americans’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government scientist who has seen the contents of 55 boxes of remains turned over by North Korea says the remains are “consistent with being Americans.”

John E. Byrd, director of the laboratory in Hawaii that is working on identification of the remains, told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday that it is too early to know how many people are represented in the remains.

Byrd says the bones appear to have been preserved from the Korean War era of 1950-53, and military equipment such as canteens and boots that were provided along with the remains are consistent with that used by U.S. forces.

Byrd says the only identification item provided by the North Koreans was a single military ID tag. He says that person’s family has been notified.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump: I’m torn on when to shut down government

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he remains “a little bit torn” about whether it would be better to shut down the government before or after the midterm elections in an effort to secure funding for his long-promised border wall.

Trump said Thursday at a rally in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-ba-ree), Pennsylvania, that while many in the party disagree, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personality Sean Hannity share his belief that a fall shutdown would be politically advantageous for Republicans in the midterms.

Trump says that he’s “a little torn myself” but that he “would personally prefer before.”

He adds, “Whether it’s before or after, we’re either getting it or we’re closing down government.”

Trump has been threatening another government shutdown to pressure Congress to fund the wall they’ve so far denied him.

LEGAL MARIJUANA-SUPPLY

Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market. But in both states pot prices have plummeted.

An Oregon report by law enforcement found nearly 70 percent of legal marijuana grown goes unsold, while a state-commissioned Colorado study released Thursday found most growers are planting less than half of their legal allotment and still meeting demand.

Oregon has a vast number of illegal marijuana grows competing with the legal market. Yet in both states retail marijuana prices have fallen by about 50 percent since 2015.

The information offers case studies for California and other pot-friendly states as they ramp up their legal markets.

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration puts the onus on the ACLU in a court filing Thursday in San Diego, asking that the organization use its “considerable resources” to find parents in their home countries. It says the State Department has begun talks with foreign governments on how the Trump administration may assist.

The ACLU, which has sued on behalf of separated parents, calls for the administration to take “significant and prompt steps” to find the parents on their own.

As of July 26, 431 children were in U.S. custody whose parents were outside the country.

TENNESSEE PRIMARIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lee wins Tennessee GOP primary for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Businessman Bill Lee has won a bruising Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

Lee topped U.S. Rep. Diane Black, ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd and state House Speaker Beth Harwell in a race that cost more than $45 million. Much of that money came from the candidates themselves.

The candidates painted themselves as the most devoted to President Donald Trump and his tough-on-immigration priorities. They questioned each other’s allegiance to the president and his policies.

Lee called himself the race’s only conservative outsider and focused heavily on his Christian beliefs.

He ran ads saying attacking him isn’t what a leader does and some people will say or do anything to get elected.

Lee heads his family’s mechanical contracting, facilities and home services firm.

TRILLION DOLLAR APPLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Apple surges to $1 trillion in market value

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is worth $1,001,679,220,000.

The maker of the iPhone and other gadgets became the world’s first publicly traded company with a market value of $1 trillion on Thursday.

The company reached the milestone a couple of hours into the trading session when its shares reached $207.04. They closed with a gain of 2.9 percent to $207.39. The shares are up 23 percent so far this year.

The achievement seemed unimaginable in September 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy and founder Steve Jobs rejoined the company. If someone had dared to buy $10,000 worth of Apple stock at that point of desperation, the investment would now be worth about $2.6 million.

Amazon is the second-most valuable company with a market value of $895 billion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is third at $863 billion.

ZIMBABWE-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Streets quiet in Zimbabwe capital after results

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The streets of Zimbabwe’s capital are quiet with a heavy presence of military and police after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of Monday’s election.

While the vote was peaceful, a military crackdown on protesting opposition supporters on Wednesday has left a chill. Soldiers in the hours ahead of the announcement told people to clear the center of Harare.

A few Mnangagwa supporters are noisily celebrating near the entrance to the conference center where results were announced.

Charity Manyeruke, who teaches political science at the University of Zimbabwe, says she is delighted. “There is continuity, stability,” she says. “Zimbabwe is poised for nation-building.”

Meanwhile the chair of the opposition MDC party, Morgen Komichi, is calling the elections “fraudulent” and says they will challenge the results in the courts.

OHIO STATE-MEYER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ohio State trustees’ group will head Meyer probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State trustees have appointed a special committee to investigate coach Urban Meyer’s handling of a fired assistant coach’s domestic abuse allegations.

The university released a statement Thursday night announcing the formation of the six-member “independent board working group.”

Meyer was put on paid administrative leave on Thursday following a report that Meyer’s wife Shelley knew about 2015 abuse allegations against former assistant Zach Smith made by his then-wife Courtney. Meyer told reporters he didn’t know about the 2015 allegations until just before Smith was fired last month.

The university is trying to determine what Meyer knew and when he knew it, and if he failed to report the allegations against Smith to officials.

This group includes current trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate. Also on the panel are former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former federal prosecutor Carter Stewart.

TRUMP-OMAROSA

Omarosa’s back, charges Trump showed signs of mental decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House staffer is claiming in a new book that President Donald Trump has exhibited a “mental decline that could not be denied.”

An excerpt from Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s new book was published Thursday by DailyMail.com.

The former reality television star, who appeared on Trump’s “The Apprentice” and later served as an assistant to the president, says she was disturbed by a famous interview Trump gave to Lester Holt.

She writes that, while watching the interview on television, she “realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain” and that his “mental decline could not be denied.”

She says, “I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

